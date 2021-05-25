Owner offering $1,000 reward for return of 6-month-old French Bulldog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield couple is offering up to $1,000 for the safe return of their 6-month-old French Bulldog, whom they believe was taken from their home Sunday morning.

Eduardo Gonzalez said the pup went missing Sunday around 11 a.m. after his wife let him out into their fenced yard to go the bathroom. Gonzalez said he saw the French Bulldog puppy, Drip, bathing in sun and just unites later he was gone.

Gonzalez said it was nearly impossible for Drip to get out of the yard on his own. Gonzales also checked his neighbors security video and saw no sign of the dog or suspicious activity in front of the house.

That’s why he believes someone came in through the black of one of their fences and took Drip.

Gonzalez said this loss has been a difficult one for their family and they are willing to pay up to $1,000 for the return of Drip, no questions asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

