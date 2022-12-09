Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country music singers Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan will be performing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Saturday, March 18th.

The country singer-songwriters will be stopping by the Fox Theater as part of their Grits and Glamour Tour. According to a press release from the Fox Theater, Tillis and Morgan are "veteran recording artists and performers, they grace the country format with style, flair, and undeniable talent that is captivating and timeless."

Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, December 9th and can be bought at the Fox Theater's website or at its in-person Box Office. Doors open at 7 p.m.