BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you need to get your child vaccinated ahead of the school year the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is planning to host a walk-in back-to-school immunization clinic for the community.

It'll be taking place at the district board room south of the district's central office on Ashe Road.



It'll be on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. and running to 2 p.m.