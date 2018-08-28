Panda Express to hold recruitment event at Beale Memorial Library on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, California - A Panda Express recruitment event will be held on Tuesday, August 28 in partnership with the Kern County Library and the Kern County Department of Human Services JobFest.

The event will be held at the Beale Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to JobFest, Panda Express will be recruiting for multiple open positions.

Applicants can fill out an employment application beforehand and should come to the event dressed for success and ready for an on-site interview.

JobFest recommends that applicants bring copies of their resumes, although they will be required to complete an online application before, during and/or after the event.

For special arrangements or for more information call Heidi Carter-Escudero at 633-7104.