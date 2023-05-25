Park at Riverwalk to host annual Thousand Flags Memorial Day event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Park at Riverwalk will come alive as 1,000 flags fly over Memorial Day weekend.

The annual Thousand Flags event is presented to honor, remember, and appreciate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving the country. Flags will fly beginning at 12 p.m. on Sat, May 27. They will be on display until 4 pm on Mon, May 29.

The public is invited to sponsor a flag in honor or in memory of a military member or first responder. Flag sponsorships are available at $50 per flag. They can be pre-ordered at the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club website.

