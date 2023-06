BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Olive Drive between Santa Fe Way and Renfro Road will be closed for repairs on Mon, June 5.

Officials say the repairs are expected to be completed on the same day. Traffic delays are possible as a result of this work.

The closure is expected to be in place from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow for extra travel time through the area and to use caution while doing so.