Paula Poundstone to perform at the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian and commentator Paula Poundstone will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Saturday, January 28th. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 13th.

Poundstone is an author, commentator, actor, interviewer, and stand-up comedian. She started her career in 1779 and became famous during the 80s for her hour-long HBO comedy specials, leading her to eventually win an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up Comic in 1989. In 1990, she performed her TV special "Paula Poundstone: Cats, Cops and Stuff," which was named as one of the five best stand-up comedy specials of all time by Time Magazine in 2020.

Poundstone also was a political correspondent for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" during the 1992 presidential election and was the first female comedian to perform at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $35 to $45 and will be available online or at the Fox Theater's Box Office. Future attendees can use promo code "LIVE" to buy tickets as early as 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12th.