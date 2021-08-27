Watch
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Taft Highway on Friday morning.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Aug 27, 2021
At least one person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident page, a person was hit just after 3:45 a.m. on Taft Highway near Ashe Road by the Kaiser Permanente Sports Complex.

Caltrans is calling for the partial closure of eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are being diverted to the shoulder.

It's not known when lanes will be fully open.

