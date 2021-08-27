Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield

At least one person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident page, a person was hit just after 3:45 a.m. on Taft Highway near Ashe Road by the Kaiser Permanente Sports Complex.

CHP officers are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Taft Hwy and Ashe Rd in south Bakersfield. There are some lane closures in place, so avoid the area if you can pic.twitter.com/BTwDZpm6bh — Elaina Rusk (@Elaina23ABC) August 27, 2021

Caltrans is calling for the partial closure of eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are being diverted to the shoulder.

It's not known when lanes will be fully open.