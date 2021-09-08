Pedestrian killed after being hit with vehicle on Reina Street and Sand Bay Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at about 7:21 a.m. Wednesday on Sand Bay Lane and Reina Street.

The juvenile female driver went a short distance around the corner after striking the pedestrian woman before the driver returned to the scene, police said.

Reina Street is closed in both directions from Wolf Farm Road to Sand Bay Lane.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.