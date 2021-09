BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian killed in a Sept. 7th hit-and-run in the 4200 block of Ming Avenue has been identified.

Corina Bernal, 61, of Bakersfield, was hit by an SUV and taken to a hospital where she later died.

Bakersfield Police say officers responded to the area of Ming Avenue and Stine Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 7th.

BPD says the suspect vehicle is a 2020 orange or red Toyota C-HR SUV.