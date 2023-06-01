Pedestrian seen down on road near train tracks in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A person appears to have been struck by a train traveling through Central Bakersfield.

Shortly after 11:00 pm on May 31, 2023, city and county first responders were dispatched to a train track near the intersection of M and 29th Streets in Bakersfield due to reports of a person having been hit by a train. Witnesses on the scene told a 23ABC News crew that the person was male.

Bakersfield Police Department personnel who were called to the scene told 23ABC that the man may have gotten his shoe stuck in the train tracks as the train was approaching. They said he was transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

According to BPD, Union Pacific will be taking over the investigation into what happened.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as they become available.