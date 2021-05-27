Watch
Person with major injuries following crash on Houghton Rd. and South Union Ave.

23ABC News
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 00:57:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At least one person was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries after a crash on Houghton Road and South Union Avenue South of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

According to CHP, officers were called out for a person lying in the roadway and a vehicle on its roof just before 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they found the vehicle overturned on the off-ramp at Houghton Road.

The person was taken to Kern Medical with serious injuries, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.

