Pet of the Week: Breken

Oh this Pet of the Week, we're introducing you to Breken! Breken is a 2-year-old bully-mix who likes snuggling, running around, and giving lots of kisses.
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 01, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, we're introducing you to Breken, a 2-year-old bully-mix who likes snuggling, running around, and giving lots of kisses.

Breken has been at the shelter since February, but that hasn't spoiled his spirit. He loves people and can make anyone smile with his sweet energy.

Kern County Animal Services said Breken does not do well around cats. He can get along with other dogs as long as they are a more submissive dog.

If you're interested, call KCAS at (661) 868-7120. His animal ID number is A1136743.

