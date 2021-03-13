Pet of the Week: Fiona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On the Pet of the Week, we're introducing you to Fiona, an older dog with a lot of personality!

Fiona is a 7-year-old pit looking for her fur-ever home. She is a bit older, so she comes with a few health matters, such as a bit of arthritis and small growth. But Fiona more than makes up for it with her energy.

Staff at Kern County Animal Services say Fiona is a favorite, always happy and ready to play. She loves her toys and her big plushy bed.

If you're interested in taking Fiona home, call KCAS at (661) 868-7120. Her animal ID number is A1137161.