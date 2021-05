BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, we're introducing you to a lovable 2-year-old Husky named Ivan looking to find his fur-ever home.

Ivan's got a lot of energy. He gets along great with other dogs and people. He'd be the perfect family dog or an active home.

If you're interested in taking Ivan home, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at (661) 832-7387. His animal ID number is A121925.