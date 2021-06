BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, we're introducing you to Penelope, a 3-year-old boxer mix who's overcome some hardships in her life and is ready for a loving home.

Penelope is sweet, gets along with everyone, and loves to cuddle! If you're interested in taking her home, call Kern County Animal Services at (661) 868-7120. Her animal ID number is A1140183.