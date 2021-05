BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week: we're introducing you to Bentley, a 2-year-old pup who's 70 pounds of pure love.

Bentley is a big guy, but he's still got a puppy personality and that means he needs a lot of activity. He gets along with other dogs and would do best in a home with other active animals.

He's also a part of Kern County Animal Services' $20 promotion for longterm residents.

If you're interested in taking Bentley home, call KCAS at (661) 868-7120.