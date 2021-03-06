Pet of the Week: Fritz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE): Fritz has found his furr-ever home!

On this pet of the week, we introduce you to Fritz, one of eight dogs at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center who's been here over two months and is ready to find his furr-ever home!

Fritz is a loving and gentle 2-year-old mix dog, weighing around 40 lbs. He's been at the shelter since December and is starting to get a little restless.

Shelter staff said that when he's out running around with people, he's very friendly, calm, and gets along with everyone, including other dogs. But since he's been in a kennel for a while, his personality doesn't quite come across.

He's available for adoption or foster.

Fritz would be great for a family or single person home, as long as a lot of love and plush toys are included. If you're interested in taking him home, call (661) 832-7387. His animal ID number is a119327.

Fritz is also one of eight dogs who are coming up on over two months in the shelter. If you're interested in helping give them a home, you can find their information here.