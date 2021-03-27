Pet of the Week: Gizmo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this pet of the week, we introduce you to a 2-year-old hound dog named Gizmo, who loves long car rides and doesn't mind getting his paws wet.

Gizmo is a truck dog. He used to belong to a long-haul truck driver, so he loves sitting up front and driving! If you're adventurous, he'd love to come with you and splash around in creeks or lakes. If you're more of a couch potato, just make sure you have an extra blanket waiting for him!

If you're interested in taking Gizmo home, call Kern County Animal Services at(661) 868-7120. His animal ID number is A1137965.