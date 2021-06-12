Pet of the Week: Lady

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, meet a sweet little Lady who's ready to get out of the kennel and into a fur-ever home.

Lady has been at the shelter since April now. While she's become a staff favorite due to her sweet demeanor, they'd really love to see her find a family that's ready to show her all the love in the world.

Lady is a 3 year-old bully-mix. She gets along with pretty much everyone, people and animals. She isn't highly-active, but she does love to get up and move around sometimes. And if you're in the mood to be a couch potato for the day, this is your gal.

If you're interested in taking Lady home, call Kern County Animal Services at (661) 868-7120. Her animal ID number is A1122603.