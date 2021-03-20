Pet of the Week: Sam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this pet of the week, we're inviting the community to take a chance on this bundle of fur! In our first Cat of the Week, we introduce you to Sam!

Sam is a 9-year-old kitty who the Bakersfield Animal Care Center's Cat Coordinators calls an aggressive lover. All he wants to do is soak in affection. He's had a rough time, he was brought in with puncture wounds and mange. But he is fully recovered and ready for his furr-ever home!

Staff at the shelter said Sam is loving, gets along with all people and hasn't had any negative reactions to other pets.

If you're interested in bringing Sam home, call the BACC at (661) 832-7387. His animal ID number is A119935.