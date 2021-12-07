Peter Kang appointed Public Defender by Kern County Board of Supervisors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday afternoon to appoint Peter Kang as the new Kern County Public Defender in closed session.

Kang's appointment goes into effect Dec. 18th. He replaces Pam Singh, who submitted her resignation as Public Defender to the Board on Sept. 28th. Singh will continue serving Kern County as a Deputy Public Defender.

Kang has worked in the Public Defender’s Office for 19 years and served as Chief Deputy Public Defender from 2013-18 and as Assistant Public Defender since 2018.

Kang earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley and Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. He served as Captain and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Chief of Military Justice and Chief of Claims in the U.S. Air Force.