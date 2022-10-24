Watch Now
PG&E plans power shutoffs for public safety due to winds

Ben Margot/AP
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Oct 24, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — While things are cooling down in Kern County, the winds are picking up.

With the relatively low humidity, PG&E is warning customers about potential public safety power shutoffs in areas across the state, including in Kern.

"At PG&E, we are determined to stop catastrophic wildfires and this potential public safety power shutoff is a last-resort tool in helping us reduce wildfire risk in the communities we serve," said the company in a statement.

To stay up-to-date on PG&E's planned shutoffs, visit their alert page.

