PG&E plans power shutoffs for public safety due to winds

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — While things are cooling down in Kern County, the winds are picking up.

With the relatively low humidity, PG&E is warning customers about potential public safety power shutoffs in areas across the state, including in Kern.

"At PG&E, we are determined to stop catastrophic wildfires and this potential public safety power shutoff is a last-resort tool in helping us reduce wildfire risk in the communities we serve," said the company in a statement.

To stay up-to-date on PG&E's planned shutoffs, visit their alert page.