PG&E: Weather shuts off power for over 3,000 in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Power has been shut off for 3,089 customers in Southwest Bakersfield due to an outage caused by weather, according to PG&E.

According to PG&E's outage map, the outage began around 2:27 p.m. Sunday and spans for customers between White Lane to Truxtun Avenue, and Ashe Road to Ming Avenue.

It's unclear what specifically caused the outage, only that the utility determined it to be caused by weather conditions. There no estimated time of when power will be restored.

This article will be updated.