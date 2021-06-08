Pilot dies following aircraft crash in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A pilot has died following a crash near Porterville Municipal Airport in Porterville, our Fresno affiliated ABC30 reported.

23ABC reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration who said the crash involved a single-engine Vans RV-6A and the pilot was the only person aboard.

The crash took place around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

The FAA said the pilot was trying to return to the airport when the crash occurred. According to ABC30, pictures from the scene showed flames coming from the torched wreckage of the plane, and fire crews at the scene trying to extinguish them.

The FAA will release the aircraft tail number after investigators confirm it at the scene. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.