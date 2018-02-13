Places to indulge for Fat Tuesday in Kern County

Jada Montemarano
5:17 AM, Feb 13, 2018
Where to go for Fat Tuesday Celebrations.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Many restaurants and bars around Kern County are offering specials and celebrations for Fat Tuesday!

**If you know of any others, send us a message! We will add them to the list**

 

Buck Owens Crystal Palace:

FREE. Open to all ages. Doors and dinner open at 5 p.m. Mento Buru hits the stage at 7 p.m. CALL: 661-328-7560 for more information and reservations.

 

McMurphy's Irish Pub: 

Party starts at 7 p.m. D.J. and drink specials. Prizes for best dressed in Mardi Gras style.

 

Bootlegger's Craft Pub: 

Taco Tuesday: $3 blackened shrimp tacos, $5 hurricanes and $5 per pound crawfish boil.

 

Crab In A Bag:

From 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. One hour unlimited Snow Crab in a bag. Happy hour drink and oyster specials. 

