BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to Ventura County Fire Department, just after 3 pm, a single plane crash occurred. The crash was just outside of Kern County lines near Lockwood Valley Road and Cuddy Valley Road.

One person was on board. The pilot was in the cockpit when responders arrived on the scene. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Kern County Fire responded to crash.