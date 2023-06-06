Plane crashes south of Bakersfield, near Mettler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A plane crashed south of Bakersfield on Mon, June 5.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the plane went down in an almond orchard outside of Mettler shortly after 4 p.m. The plane landed near Copus Road, between Interstate 5 and Highway 99.

Firefighters arrived and found the pilot was already out of the single-engine aircraft, which was carrying pesticides that leaked, along with some fuel. The Kern County Environmental Health Department was notified of the leakage. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were also notified.

According to KCFD officials, the pilot of the plane refused medical treatment at the scene.

An investigation continues into what caused the plane to crash.

