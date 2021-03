TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Plans are underway to build a new park and community center in Tehahchapi.

It's slated to be built at the corner of Cherry Lane and Tucker Road and includes a playground and multiple courtyards. A recreation building with a basketball court and rooms to hold meetings and community classes is also part of the plan.

The recreation and park district has already applied for the grants needed to start construction.

The project is scheduled to be finished in March of 2025.