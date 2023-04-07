Police ask for help identifying man suspected of attempted theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a man suspected of attempted robbery.

According to the BPD, the man attempted to steal items from the Walmart located near the 2600 block of Fashion Place around 10:40 p.m. on Wed, Jan 11. While there, the man was approached by security. He then proceeded to pepper spray a security guard before leaving the business.

The man is described as being Hispanic. He is approximately 30 years and has a black mustache. He is around five feet and five inches tall and has a medium build. The man was seen wearing a black bearing with a black shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Juarez at (661) 326-3553.

