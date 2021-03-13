Police search East Bakersfield home in connection to missing California City boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to a neighbor, the Bakersfield Police Department conducted a search in connection to the disappearance of two California City kids.

The search took place at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Potomac Avenue at the home of the adoptive grandparents of Orrin and Orson West. Investigators were seen leaving with "brown bags" according to neighbor Vina Jefferson.

"Police cars that were out there. Out here two houses down and then they went all the way to the end of the block. They were in the yard, and then they stayed around for a while. Then four of them left. There were two still left, and they stay, maybe no longer than 30 minutes if that long, and then they left. But that truck that's in the yard wasn't there," said Jefferson.

23ABC has not been able to get a hold of police to ask what exactly was removed from the home.

Earlier this month, the Bakersfield Police Department took over as the lead investigators in the case involving the disappearance of 3-year-old Orson West and 4-year-old Orrin West. The two boys were reported missing in California City on December 21 by their adoptive parents.

"Due to facts now known to investigators, and the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, the City of Bakersfield is a historical nexus to the children," a BPD press release stated at the time.

"The California City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to have active roles in the investigation."

Bakersfield Police Sergeant Robert Pair was unable to comment whether police believe a crime in the boys' case was committed in Bakersfield.

Pair was able to confirm that BPD has executed more than 20 search warrants in the case so far at residences in Bakersfield, California City, and other jurisdictions.

BPD is asking anyone who had contact with the boys in the past year, "regardless of the context" to contact the department through the Secret Witness hotline 661-322-4040.