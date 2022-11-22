Police searching for suspect after pedestrian is struck in Bakersfield early Monday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a hit-and-run crash along Buck Owens Boulevard just south of Gilmore Avenue Monday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. when authorities found a man down in the roadway.

Officials say the victim had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

A shopping cart and debris were spilled all over the road and officers said the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

The suspect vehicle was described simply as a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111