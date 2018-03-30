Police warn about threatening phone scams

Police: Do not send money to the callers

Natalie Tarangioli
1:46 PM, Mar 30, 2018

None of these calls are real. All were faked using caller ID spoofing.

Brendan Keefe
RIDGECREST, Calif. - Ridgecrest Police are asking the community to be aware of threatening phone scams going around.

The scams allegedly threaten to arrest you or claim to be the IRS. 

Police want people to know not to send money to the callers and that police and the IRS would not threaten to arrest someone if they do not send money. 

If you receive a suspicious call, you're asked to contact local law enforcement.

