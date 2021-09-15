Political analysts discusses Kern County voter turnout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Even though Tuesday is election day, voters across the state have already made their voice heard in the recall election.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office as of yesterday, more than 8.5 million ballots have already been cast in the gubernatorial recall election across the state and of those, about 115,000 are from Kern County.

Data shows that in the final days leading up to the election from last Thursday to Monday, about 10,000 more people cast their votes here in Kern County.

In the 2020 presidential election, about 310,000 people in Kern County voted. Of those, about 86% of ballots cast were vote by mail. But 23ABC political analyst Allen Bolar said that he thinks we can expect a high turnout even in an election with just two questions on the ballot.

“Kern County typically has a little bit lower turnout than some of the coastal counties. However, I think, relative to the coastal counties, we could see a little bit better turnout in Kern County this time. And the reason for that being that because Kern County is still red very relative to say, LA county, and because Republicans are more motivated to vote in the recall, I think you're going to see a higher turnout here, then you might you know have expected,” said Bolar.

So far, about 27-percent of registered voters who received a mail-in ballot have already voted in Kern County.