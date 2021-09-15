Watch
Political analysts discusses Kern County voter turnout

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 7, 2021 file photo a voter holds a sample ballot while casting an early ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center in Norwalk, Calif. California voters are being asked two questions, should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled and, if so, removed who should replace him? Forty-six candidates are on the replacement ballot. The Associated Press will only declare a winner in the race to replace Newsom if the vote to recall him is successful. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 21:04:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Even though Tuesday is election day, voters across the state have already made their voice heard in the recall election.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office as of yesterday, more than 8.5 million ballots have already been cast in the gubernatorial recall election across the state and of those, about 115,000 are from Kern County.

Data shows that in the final days leading up to the election from last Thursday to Monday, about 10,000 more people cast their votes here in Kern County.

In the 2020 presidential election, about 310,000 people in Kern County voted. Of those, about 86% of ballots cast were vote by mail. But 23ABC political analyst Allen Bolar said that he thinks we can expect a high turnout even in an election with just two questions on the ballot.

“Kern County typically has a little bit lower turnout than some of the coastal counties. However, I think, relative to the coastal counties, we could see a little bit better turnout in Kern County this time. And the reason for that being that because Kern County is still red very relative to say, LA county, and because Republicans are more motivated to vote in the recall, I think you're going to see a higher turnout here, then you might you know have expected,” said Bolar.

So far, about 27-percent of registered voters who received a mail-in ballot have already voted in Kern County.

