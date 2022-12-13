Poll shows Americans split on confidence in newly elected House of Representatives

(KERO) — Americans are split pretty much right down the middle when it comes to how confident they are in the newly elected Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

In a new CNN poll, 51 percent of people expressed confidence in the House's ability to deal with major issues facing the country. Those polled expect the GOP takeover in the House to have a positive impact on the federal budget.

They were more tepid on how the House will affect inflation, gun laws, and tax policies, and predict GOP lawmakers would have a harmful impact on immigration laws.

Half also say Republican views and policies are too extreme.

In another near-even split, 49 percent expressed confidence in President Joe Biden's ability to handle such issues. 44 percent called the Democratic party too extreme.