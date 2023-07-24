Pond Recovery Efforts Continue

Halfway through the Pond rebuilding project, the Southwest Carpenters Union is now joining in the efforts. So far, the help that Pond has received has been from their neighbors, community volunteers, and God’s Pit Crew.

While residents are happy with the work that has been done with current volunteers so far, they are grateful that the Southwest Carpenter’s Union is lending their knowledge in carpentry.

Saturday marked a milestone in the rebuilding efforts, with organizers getting a head count of roughly 70 volunteers.

Pond resident Bilqees Ubadi says after seeing the progress in her home made on Saturday, she has no doubt her house will be complete in no time and is thankful for everyone who has showed up especially given the rise in heat.

“They are putting the screen door right now, they are finishing the sheet rock which is awesome,” said Ubadi. “They work so fast compared to us!”

Kern Health Systems, The Southwest Carpenters Union, and Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains have also joined alongside God’s Pit Crew, St. John’s Lutheran Church, and Pond locals in support.

“We got the notice on Tuesday, we were able to gather 15 volunteers for today,” said Jorge Torres. A representative for Union Local 743, he says each worker is skilled in drywall, insulation, doors, and rough carpentry.

Torres says their efforts are part of a volunteer program and while they enjoy giving back to the community, he says jobs like these hit close to home.

“These homes remind me a lot of where I was, when I was you know, through my early teens and just to have the opportunity to come out and help out and make a difference,” said Torres.

Given the extreme heat wave, fans were provided in a partnership between Assemblywoman Bains and Kern Health Systems as a way to say thank you to all the volunteers hard work.

Field representative for Assemblywoman Bains, Claribel Gutierrez says their main focus was only donating necessities.

“I don’t want to provide something that you already have, I know that we work with FEMA in getting everything else, he said we need the carpenters and we need fans,” said Gutierrez. “We need people that are strong in the subject matter so we reach out to Kern Family Health Care and they were able to provide it to us.”

Assemblywoman Bains says these efforts are an example of how giving the community can be when they come together. She says while she is proud to play a part in these efforts, she says there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“We rose to the call we made all those calls that needed to happen over to the governors office over state level, even federal working with all of out legislatures here locally because Pond matters. Our community matters,” said Assemblywoman Bains.

Ubadi says she feels blessed to be surrounded by people who care and is thankful for all the hard work that's been done for her community.

“It’s amazing to see 70 people out here today that — that's great,” said Ubadi. “God works in mysterious ways and if you can give back to the communities, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The goal is to round up 25 carpenters by next week however volunteers are always needed.

To sign up to be a volunteer online and learn more about God’s Pit Crew, visit their website for more information.

