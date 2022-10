PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Porterville has a new boss for the Porterville City Fire Department.

An announcement on Wednesday, October 19th appointed Bryan Cogburn as the official fire chief, the 10th fire chief in the department's 122-year history.

Cogburn is taking the role following the retirement of their previous fire chief, Dave LaPere. Cogburn has almost 20 years of fire service experience and has been filling the role of acting fire chief since last November.