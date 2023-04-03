Porterville to hold Iris Festival after 3-year hiatus, changes name to Porterville Chamber Spring Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Porterville Chamber of Commerce announced that it will hold its annual Iris Festival, now named the Porterville Chamber Spring Festival, after a three-year-long hiatus on Sat, April 15.

According to the chamber, a rebranding of the festival was "necessary" to reflect community changes and a focus of local agriculture, despite the iris being a symbol of Porterville. The festival's main sponsor is local business Touchstone Pistachio.

"We wanted to create a festival that further reflected the diversity of our community," said Kristy Martin, the CEO of the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. "The new name and branding focus on a celebration of spring and all the things that make our community great."

According to the chamber, over 90 vendors have signed up to participate in the Porterville Chamber Spring Festival. Events at the festival include a chili cook-off, a car show, live entertainment, and local pistachio tasting.

The Porterville Chamber Spring Festival will take place at Downtown Main Street in Portville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to the public.

For more information on the event, visit the Porterville Chamber of Commerce website.

