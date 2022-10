BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The public is invited to a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7th, at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on Eye Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

A black and white pencil portrait of Travis Flenniken, a late United States Marine, will be unveiled.

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery was established to enhance our community by creating portraits of Kern County's post-9/11 fallen service members.