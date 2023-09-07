Portrait of a Warrior Gallery to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony for gallery's 5th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield gallery dedicated to Kern County service members who have passed away in the years following Sept 11, 2001 will be celebrating a big day.

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is marking its fifth anniversary on Sat, Sept 9. To honor its anniversary, a ceremony will be held as part of the 9/11 remembrance this year.

There will be a full remembrance ceremony, including the Freedom Bell and final roll call. Tours of the gallery will be available following the ceremony.

The event will be held in the Lady Liberty parking lot across from the art gallery at 20th Street and Eye Street in Downtown Bakersfield at 9 a.m.

