Post Rose Parade showcase ends Tuesday

If you weren't able to make it to Pasadena on New Year's Day for the 129th annual Tournament of Roses Parade, you still have a chance to check out the floats.

The post-parade showcase will run until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The showcase ends at 5 p.m., but gates close at 4 p.m.

Tournament volunteers, known as "White Suiters," will be on hand to teach you more about the floats.

The floats will be setup at East Washington Boulevard and East Sierra Madre Boulevard.

Tickets are $15.

For complete information on pricing, shuttles and parking, visit the Tournament of Roses Parade website.