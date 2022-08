BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E is reporting a power outage along Highway 99 between California and Ming avenues.

Over 2,200 customers are affected. PG&E expects power to be restored around 6 p.m.

Early reports are a vehicle struck a utility pole near Stockdale & Wetherly but this has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.