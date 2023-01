BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A power outage is being reported in East Bakersfield, in an area along Fairfax Road.

The outage is impacting 1,445 customers as well as traffic lights in the area. The outage spans from College Avenue to Edison Highway, in a corridor along Fairfax Road.

PG&E is estimating restoration at around 8 a.m. CHP is warning drivers in the area to proceed with caution.