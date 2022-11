BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd.

The outage began at 5:40 a.m. At the time of writing, power has not been restored, however, the estimated restoration time is 9:15 a.m., according to PG&E.

Other areas that may be affected include Buttonwillow and Shafter.

To keep up with the latest outage information, visit PG&E's Emergency Outage webpage.