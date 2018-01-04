Powerful winter storm hitting the East coast causing delays at LAX

3:26 PM, Jan 4, 2018
winter storm | east coast | lax | bakersfield | local news
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As a powerful storm is hitting the East coast, thousands of flights around the country are being canceled today.

One of the airports that is being impacted on the West coast is LAX.

Many passengers are finding that their flights have either been canceled or delayed. 

Several airports on the East coast have been shut down due to the powerful storm.

Make sure to check your airlines before heading to the airport to see if flights have been changed.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News