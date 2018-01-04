Powerful winter storm hitting the East coast causing delays at LAX

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As a powerful storm is hitting the East coast, thousands of flights around the country are being canceled today.

One of the airports that is being impacted on the West coast is LAX.

Many passengers are finding that their flights have either been canceled or delayed.

Several airports on the East coast have been shut down due to the powerful storm.

Make sure to check your airlines before heading to the airport to see if flights have been changed.