Powerful winter storm hitting the East coast causing delays at LAX

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As a powerful storm is hitting the East coast, thousands of flights around the country are being canceled today.
One of the airports that is being impacted on the West coast is LAX.
Many passengers are finding that their flights have either been canceled or delayed.
Several airports on the East coast have been shut down due to the powerful storm.
Make sure to check your airlines before heading to the airport to see if flights have been changed.
There will be a several night time lane and ramp closures starting on January 8 and lasting till January 11.
The CHP is offering its FREE 'Start Smart' class to current or future teen drivers and their guardians.
As a powerful storm is hitting the East coast, thousands of flights around the country are being canceled today.
Kmart announced on Thursday, January 4 that 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will be closing their doors starting in early March and early April.