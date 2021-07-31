President Biden adresses wildfires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the Western United States battles ongoing wildfires the president held a virtual meeting with a handful of governors including Gavin Newsome to discuss the dire situation.

"A number of states are experiencing the impacts of smoke from these fires," said Biden "Our resources are already being stretched to keep up."

The president began his remarks by noting that since his last meeting with the governors the western United States has seen large... uncontained wildfires double to 66.

President Biden also says the bipartisan infrastructure deal under consideration in the senate will put billions of dollars toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.