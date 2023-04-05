President of Taiwan lands in California, will meet with Kevin McCarthy

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-Wen, arrived in Los Angeles after her visit to Belize on Tues, April 4. Tsai will meet with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wed, April 5.

Tsai is visiting Central America on a diplomatic mission and has planned stops in the U.S.

Ahead of the meeting, McCarthy was asked about his expectations ahead of Tsai's visit.

"We're just continuing to build a stronger bond for those with freedom, economics, and others," said McCarthy. "We're doing it at the Reagan Library. I think there's no greater symbol during the time of Reagan of how building relationships, especially with countries who believe in freedom, only make the world safer and stronger for the future. I'll have a bipartisan group of members with me at the Reagan Library when we greet the President of Taiwan."

China has pledged to "fight back" if Tsai meets with McCarthy.

The country claims that Taiwan is part of its territory, despite having never controlled it. However, according to McCarthy, China can't tell the U.S. who it can or cannot meet with and he is not concerned.

According to McCarthy's office, he and Tsai will be at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library for this historic meeting.

