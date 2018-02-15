President Trump addresses the nation on Parkland, Florida shooting

Natalie Tarangioli
8:22 AM, Feb 15, 2018

PARKLAND, Fla. - President Donald Trump will address the nation at 11 a.m. EST. 

Florida high school mass shooting: 17 dead, ex-student arrested

FBI was warned about alleged Parkland shooter nearly 5 months ago, tipster says.

 

 

