Pro golfer Noah Woosley is bringing his A-game to this year's Bakersfield Open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pro golfers from all over California will be coming to Bakersfield on Wednesday to compete in the Bakersfield Open. The three day tournament will feature 18 holes of play each day, concluding on Friday with the winner taking away a grand prize of $30,000.

"I'm really excited," said pro golfer Noah Woosley. "The field is always good, and the course is in incredible shape, and I know it's going to be a really good test to golf, got some really good players, so I am really excited to get it going."

Woosley just turned pro recently, and he is looking to bring his A-game to the Bakersfield Open. He hopes to win the grand prize, but says it will not be easy.

"You kind of just have to hit the right shots and be really smart on the approach, and that will win this tournament," said Woosley. "It's not about being flashy. It's about being smart."

As a first-time competitor at the Bakersfield Open, Woosley says this is a great opportunity for young golfers in the Bakersfield community to come and study their game.

"Every guy does does things a little bit different, but it's really cool to go see how guys succeed and how guys get it done, because everyone is different," said Woosley. "If I was a young golf fan, I would love to just watch."

Woosley says a win at the tournament could have a huge impact on his career moving forward.

"It'd be really nice too, obviously for that thirty grand, and you know, just to keep my career going," said Woosley.

The Bakersfield Open tees off at the Bakersfield Country Club at 8:00 am on Wednesday, February 15 with a shotgun start. The public is invited to attend.