Property taxes for Kern County due December 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, said that the first installment of Kern County property tax will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 10th, 2021.

In order to avoid a 10% late penalty, property tax payments must be submitted or postmarked on or before December 10th, 2021.

The various payment methods available include mailing a check, cash, or money order to the KCTTC payment center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004, or via the treasure-tax collector's website.

According to a release, tax bills were mailed to all property owners whose addresses were on file with the County Assessor as of January 1, 2021. If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com.